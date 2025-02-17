Old American Legion Put On "Places In Peril" List

Fairhope, Alabama

Old Legion building closed.



700 S. MOBILE STREET



The old American Legion/Pine Needles building at 700 S. Mobile Street has been put on the 'Places in Peril' list by the State Historical Commission, according to commission member Mara Kozelsky-Hunter.

The building was heavily damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020 and fundraising for repair has been unsuccessful so far (about $2 million is needed).



Legion Post 199 is planning to hold a groundbreaking for its new, smaller member's building in back on February 20; efforts to restore the old building will continue as well.



Post property is closed to the public until mid-summer when the new building is expected to be ready to open -- and normal club activities resumed.



New Post 199 building.



