Fairhope, Alabama

DURING WATERFRONT PARK RENOVATION

The city council will consider reducing The Blind Tiger restaurant's rent from 3% to 1.5% of their gross receipts due to ongoing construction in the waterfront parking area.

The change would begin retroactively Feb 1 and end July 31.

Park closures will be necessary for extensive re-construction of the north seawall and while more parking is added near the beach entrance.





Reconstruction area.



New parking.