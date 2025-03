Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 181 @ Threshing Blvd.







Hwy 181 @ Rockwell Blvd.



Two new traffic signals are being installed on Highway 181 north of Hwy 104 in east Fairhope: one at Rockwell Boulevard and the other at Threshing Boulevard.

Developers of the recently-opened Rockwell Place Apartments and the Harvest Green East subdivision are providing the financing, according an ALDOT spokesman last year.

No word yet when they may actually go into operation.