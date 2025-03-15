USA Mitchell Cancer Clinic Expanding

Fairhope, Alabama

1047 Fairhope Avenue site.







New design.



USA MITCHELL CANCER INSTITUTE

A $1.7 million remodeling project to upgrade the existing pharmacy to USP 800 drug standards has begun at the Mitchell Cancer Institute at 1047 Fairhope Avenue (in back).

A temporary portable pharmacy will be used during construction, which should be completed by July.

Hanto Clarke is the contractor.

According to online references, USP General Chapter <800> provides standards for safe handling of hazardous drugs to minimize the risk of exposure to healthcare personnel, patients and the environment.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) considers a drug to be hazardous if it exhibits one or more of the following characteristics in humans or animals: carcinogenicity, teratogenicity or developmental toxicity, reproductive toxicity, organ toxicity at low doses, genotoxicity, or structure and toxicity profiles of new drugs that mimic existing hazardous drugs.

USP General Chapter <800> describes requirements including:

responsibilities of personnel handling hazardous drugs

facility and engineering controls

procedures for deactivating, decontaminating and cleaning

spill control



