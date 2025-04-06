Chick-fil-A Progress Reported

Fairhope, Alabama

901 Fairhope Avenue.



PLANTATION POINTE SHOPPING CENTER



A demolition permit has been issued for the old Ruby Tuesday/Sebastians building, according to the city's building official Eric Cortinas; detailed plans for construction of the city's much-anticipated first Chik-fil-A will have to be submitted and approved by the planning department/city council before actual construction can begin.



Traffic conditions at the busy intersection is one matter to be worked out, especially if a drive-thru window is included as expected.



No timeline has been mentioned yet.





