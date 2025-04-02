DOGE Closing City's Fish and Wildlife Office?

Fairhope, Alabama

341 N. GREENO ROAD



The Times has not yet been able to independently confirm it yet, but multiple other media outlets are reporting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife's Deepwater Horizon Field Office on Greeno Road is included in the new federal Department of Government Efficiency's to-be-closed list (aka DOGE).

The 5,132 square foot space costs $177K annually; total savings would be $706K according to some of their reports. The office opened after the fine-settlement was reached, around 2017; it was still manned by a receptionist this afternoon.



According to AI: "The Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration (NRDAR) field office in Fairhope, AL, is part of the effort to restore natural resources damaged by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, focusing on restoration projects in the Gulf of Mexico, including habitat restoration, land acquisition, and water quality improvement ... ."







