Embattled Library Board Elects New Chairperson

YEARLY OFFICER ELECTIONS



During its April meeting, the Fairhope Library Board elected Randall Wright as its new chair, Andy Parvin vice chair and Anne Johnson secretary; this is done yearly during their April meeting.

A matter concerning two books that were challenged by patrons earlier, then appealed to the full board when they (patrons) were dissatisfied with library staff's decision (left in place) ... was resolved when the full board voted to support library staff's decision.

Additionally, the board voted to reverse a decision made during its last meeting not to go back and review 14 books (now 13) challenged in 2023 ... using new, updated review policy standards (more strict). The books in question will be reviewed again by library staff.

FUNDING DISPUTE CONTINUES

The board also discussed the current funding dispute with the Alabama Library Service which has suspended providing state funding (about $21K) -- and some $46K raised by private groups recently to replace it.



Board members said they thought they were in compliance with all state policies as they understood them based partly upon the 'Miller Rule' (below) and local community standards provisions in state book policy; the replacement funds raised were to be transferred to the Friends of the Library non-profit and disbursed to the board on an as-need basis ... or returned to donators (eventually) if not needed upon request, according to Johnson who spoke with the fundraiser's organizer.



Miller Rule: The "Miller Rule" in the context of library books refers to the Miller test, a legal standard used to determine if material is obscene and therefore not protected by the First Amendment. This test, established in the 1973 Supreme Court case Miller v. California, provides a framework for evaluating whether content is obscene, and thus potentially banable or restricted.