More Utility Work Coming to Fruit n' Nut Neighborhood

Fairhope, Alabama

Pecan Avenue.



C-SPIRE BROADBAND INSTALLATION

Residents in the 'Fruit and Nut' neighborhood should prepare for the coming installation of 47,102 feet of broadband fiber in street right-of-ways there. Both directional drilling and some trenching will be necessary.



Door-hangars are to be put out seven days prior to construction to give citizens notice of what is going on -- and contact points if problems arise.

City right-of-way inspectors will monitor the project as well, to minimize neighborhood disruption and damage to existing underground utilities, plants, and trees.

The city has franchise agreements with the various private companies using its right-of-ways (charges fees).



Aging, underground cast iron natural gas pipe was replaced in the same area about three years ago.










