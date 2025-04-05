New Restaurant Needs More Parking

Fairhope, Alabama

805 S. Mobile Street.



6125 Nelsen Drive.



KINGFISHER SEAFOOD RESTAURANT



The popular new Kingfisher restaurant at 805 S. Scenic Highway 98 wants to purchase some adjacent property (.83 acres) in back for a new parking lot -- to be shared with other businesses in the area.

Since the property is now zoned residential R1, part of it would have to be rezoned to B1 to use for parking -- after it is purchased from the current owner at 6125 Nelsen Drive. The majority of the property facing Nelsen Dr. will remain residential R1, where a small house now stands.



The planning commission is set to consider the request during their regular meeting Monday; the city council has the final say about rezoning.



Area in red only to be rezoned.







Current Kingfisher parking lot.







Proposed new parking.









