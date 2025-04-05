New Restaurant Needs More Parking

Fairhope, Alabama
|805 S. Mobile Street.
|6125 Nelsen Drive.
KINGFISHER SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
The popular new Kingfisher restaurant at 805 S. Scenic Highway 98 wants to purchase some adjacent property (.83 acres) in back for a new parking lot -- to be shared with other businesses in the area.
Since the property is now zoned residential R1, part of it would have to be rezoned to B1 to use for parking -- after it is purchased from the current owner at 6125 Nelsen Drive. The majority of the property facing Nelsen Dr. will remain residential R1, where a small house now stands.
The planning commission is set to consider the request during their regular meeting Monday; the city council has the final say about rezoning.
|Area in red only to be rezoned.
|Current Kingfisher parking lot.
|Proposed new parking.
