Engineer Selected For New Hwy 181 Widening Plan

Fairhope, Alabama

April 2025 ESPMO



Hwy 181



ROUTE CORRIDOR STUDY



Volkert Engineering has been selected to do a new environmental engineering study for widening Highway 181 from Hwy 104 south to CR 32 and beyond in east Fairhope according to ALDOT's area engineer Matthew Eriksen.

It should take 8-12 months to come up with three possible plans, then public meetings with residients along the highway will be held before a final route is selected.

After that, right-of-way acquisition will begin -- and then utility relocation and actual construction only when funding sources are found, he added.

The new study is needed because of the "rapid urbanization" of the area.

