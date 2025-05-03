Golf Course Greens Being Renovated

Fairhope, Alabama

Hole #2.



Putting green.



COURSE TO REMAIN OPEN



Putting greens for holes 1-9 as well as the practice green at the city's Quail Creek golf course are being renovated by low-bidder Sur-Line Turf Inc. (Cost $186K).

After soil/drainage improvements, Tif-eagle bermuda grass will be planted; work should be completed by early August according to the contract.



Temporary greens are in use until then. Back nine holes will be done next year.



"Notice To Golfers at Quail Creek Golf Course: Tif Eagle grass will be introduced to Quail Creek on the Main Putting green and Front Side Greens. The greens renovation project will begin

Monday May 5th . Temporary greens will be in front of the existing greens. Large 8” inch cups will be installed, and a Local Rule of Automatic Two Putt will be used during this time. Temporary greens will be topped dressed and cut by the green’s mower. If all goes well with weather conditions, the new Tif Eagle grasses will be playable around the 1st week to 2nd week of August 2025. There will

not be any extension to Seasonal Passes. The golf course will NOT CLOSE. The Back-Nine holes will be open as normal. This same process for the Back Nine Greens will take place again in May of 2026. The greens renovation project process requires the exiting grasses to be fumigated and otherwise treated to eliminate contamination seeds and vegetative plant parts. Nematodes need to be controlled especially in renovated greens ... ."





