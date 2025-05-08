Mystery Logs Obstructing Condo Drainage Channel

Fairhope, Alabama

710 S. Mobile Street.



MAGNOLIA BEACH TOWNHOMES



The president of the Magnolia Beach Townhome homeowners' association asked the city council for help removing numerous logs that appeared stuck in the neighborhood's drainage channel recently, apparently washed down from upstream from the Tatumville Gully watershed, she said.



Council president Burrell replied it was his understanding that the channel was actually considered state property ("waters of the United States") -- and the city could not legally help with such work anyway, even if it were private property.

Councilman Conyers thought it more likely someone dumped the already-cut logs there to avoid landfill fees, rather than they came from upstream; mayor Sullivan agreed there was no evidence they came from upstream.



According to online county land records, the Tatumville Gully across Scenic 98 to the east is all private property for several hundred feet until, until becoming city property which is considered parklands.





