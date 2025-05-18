Pt. Clear Zoning Code Changes Back Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

District 26.



Proposed changes.



TECHNICAL CODE CHANGES



After being tabled from an earlier meeting at the request of commissioner Underwood, proposed changes to planning district 26's zoning code will again be considered by the Baldwin County Commission during this weeks meeting (May20).



Underwood had asked that it be tabled from their March meeting to allow residents there more time to familiarize themselves with the proposed changes.

Subsequently they were presented/discussed again during the Baldwin Planning Commission's May meeting -- and ok'd. One citizen of the area spoke during that meeting, but did not oppose the changes.

From a March 2025 Fairhope Times report:

The Baldwin County Commission is considering making changes to the zoning ordinance for Planning District 26 in the Point Clear area south of Fairhope, to allow PRD's (Planned Residential Developments) where currently they are prohibited. When zoning was adopted there by residents in 1993, they decided not to allow them at that time.



NEW GOLF COURSE COMING?

A well known developer may be planning a new golf course resort in the general area, the Times has learned.

