Airplane Race Takeoff Scrubbed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Race day.



Start canceled.



WEATHER PROBLEMS



After all the buildup-hype it was a bit of a letdown this morning when the scheduled 8 AM takeoff of 40 airplanes from the city's Sonny Callahan Airport had to be called off -- due to stormy weather along the first leg of the route to Washington state.

The planes are regrouping in Harrison, Arkansas for another try in the morning; this is a timed race, not a sprint to the finish line.

