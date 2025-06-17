Airplane Race Takeoff Scrubbed

Racer's photo.
 
Race day.

Start canceled.

WEATHER PROBLEMS

After all the buildup-hype it was a bit of a letdown this morning when the scheduled 8 AM takeoff of 40 airplanes from the city's Sonny Callahan Airport had to be called off -- due to stormy weather along the first leg of the route to Washington state. 

The planes are regrouping in Harrison, Arkansas for another try in the morning; this is a timed race, not a sprint to the finish line.

Good luck girls. Come again!
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
