Burrell To Seek Fourth Council Term

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

MUNICIPAL ELECTION AUGUST 26



Councilman Jack Burrell says will seek a fourth term on the city council in the upcoming municipal election.

Councilman Robinson has already announced his intentions to do the same but Kevin Boone says he is not running again.

Jimmy Conyers was undecided at last word; Corey Martin has not indicated his intentions to us yet.

Sherry Sullivan is seeking a second term as mayor as well.



Qualifying starts June 10; any registered Fairhope voter is eligible to run after paying the $50 qualifying fee to the city clerk. Associated state election documents should be filed with the Secretary of State (online).

No challengers have announced intentions to run for any of the offices yet, as far as we know.

Growth-related issues are likely to be the primary interest, as in previous campaigns.

