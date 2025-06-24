Council Suspends Pier Restaurant's Rent

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 

FOR JULY AND AUGUST

The city council voted to totally suspend the Blind Tiger Fairhope's rent for the city's building on the pier for the next two months while the waterfront renovation project wraps up. 

One of the restaurant's owner's (Brent Barkin) had requested relief during the last council meeting before the entrance/parking area was to be closed for necessary work for about a week, causing the restaurant to have to close too; mayor Sullivan was assigned to negotiate.

Their rent, 3% of monthly gross income, had already been cut in half earlier this year. 

The fountain/rose garden area is set to reopen next month, but construction will continue in the south beach park area until around October.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
That's the least that the City could do to help alleviate the financial hardship that this project has caused. I hope that TBT can hang on until construction is completed.
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Anonymous said…
This business/restaurant was well aware this project was coming when they decided to open. This is just subsidizing the restaurant at taxpayer expense.
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Post a Comment