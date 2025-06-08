Golf Simulator Instruction Business Moving

Fairhope, Alabama

Current 552 S. Section St. location.



New location.







FAIRHOPE GOLF WORKS

After getting the go-ahead from the Board of Adjustments (special exception), the Fairhope Golf Works is relocating from S. Section Street to a larger building at 363 Commercial Park Drive, in the city's light industrial park district.



The members-only business will feature golf instruction, custom club-fitting, and other amenities (bar/entertainment).

HJ Properties Llc. is the owner.

From their website: "Fairhope Golf Works offers the most in-depth golf club fitting, golf instruction and retail offerings in lower Alabama. Both club fitting and golf instruction use the latest technology and is based on factual data and measured gains. This experience is created by experts who have spent over 20 years working with and building golf equipment for the best golfers in the world."





Swing training simulators.





