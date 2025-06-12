Pier Restaurant Owner Asks For Financial Help

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Blind Tiger restaurant.



City's closure plan.



PARKING AREA TO BE CLOSED



Referring to a letter already submitted by his attorney, Brent Barkin co-owner of the Blind Tiger Fairhope restaurant on the pier is asking the city for more financial assistance due to the upcoming closure of the parking lot by the contractor necessary to complete the city's waterfront renovation project in that area.



Back in February the city council voted to reduce the restaurant's rent in half, from 3% of gross monthly sales to 1.5% for the duration -- but more is needed to pay salaries and other miscellaneous losses during the proposed one-week shut down tentatively set to begin Monday June 16.

Losses are estimated at $30K for the week plus about $4,500 for employee salaries, according to Barkin.

A lump sum or possibly further reducing future rent paid to the city were mentioned as options.

Barkin added he "loved" the waterfront restoration project and thought the closure was the right thing to do to get it completed in a timely manner.

MAYOR TO NEGOTIATE DEAL



After an executive session, the city council authorized the mayor to negotiate an appropriate agreement and bring it back to the council for approval.











