Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





20609 BISHOP ROAD



The county's new CHaRM (hard-to-recycle-material-center) drop off facility on Bishop Road next to the courthouse may be ready to open later this month; it was hoped to be open in late June according to Solid Waste Authority press releases.

City garbage/recycling service continues as before -- but some changes may be coming later in the year.