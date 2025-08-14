Newest Water Well Passes Final Inspection

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Well 14.



NUMBER 14



The city's newest water well passed its final inspection by the Alabama Department of Enviromental Management, according to water department manager Morefield.

Well number 14 is now ready for final installation and could be in service in a month or two, he said.

It had been hoped that this well, and new well 13 south of town would be online by this summer, but they both ran into "technical" problems Morefield said.

Well 13 is still awaiting a pipe easement from a neighboring property owner.

With the addition of these two, the city will have 14 wells but one is not currently usable due to excessive iron content (#12).

