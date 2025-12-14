New Restaurant Coming To Historic Downtown Building

Fairhope, Alabama



311 Fairhope Avenue



FORMER 'BONE AND BARREL'



After extensive remodeling is completed, a historic building in downtown Fairhope is set to become 'The Decoy Bar and Grill.' New business owner is GC & K Llc.

No opening date has been announced yet.

Building's history:

The building opened in late 1921 dba Walker Furniture Company, a business owend by H. S. Walker. By September 1922, the furniture store was no longer in business in Fairhope and Tony Klumpp occupied the building. Living quarters were upstairs and the downstairs was used as "a display room for automobiles of which he has the local agency." (Fairhope Courier 9/8/1922) Note: T. J. Klumpp had the Chevrolet dealership in Fairhope. He would become mayor of Fairhope in 1948. Photos of Klumpp's dealership in a later location are available in these online Archives (keyword "Klumpp").



In 1923. the bakery and short-order restaurant which had been doing business inside the People's Cooperative Store reopened in this location as the Cooperative Lunch Room. The building has primarily housed restaurants (including, but not limited to Kiprene's, Central Restaurant, Olivere's) as well as a paint store and Fantasy Studio (a dance studio) over the years. At the time of this cataloging in 2022, The Bone and Barrel Restaurant was in this location.