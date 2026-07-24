Fairhope Wendy's Relocating to Hwy 181

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Old Greeno Road style closed.



New 22295 Bushel Dr. store.



Sign on Greeno store's door.



NEW STYLE STORE COMING



The 1990s-era Wendy's restaurant at 371 S. Greeno Road has closed in preparation for moving into their new "digital" store off of Hwy 181 at Rockwell Boulevard in "early August" according to a sign posted on the door there.



The new 'next gen format' store will be smaller, focused on drive-thru, pick-up and delivery service -- vs the old sit-down style of days gone by.

According to Wendy's: "Global Next Gen is our most efficient restaurant design featuring flexible formats and operational benefits such as dedicated mobile and delivery pick-up points to reflect our customers’ digital ordering preferences."



The company has not announced its plans for the old Greeno store as far as we know; they could decide to demolish it and build a new style store there too -- or sell it to someone else.









