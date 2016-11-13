New Faces At November Planning Commission Meeting

Fairhope, Alabama
VACANCIES FILLED BY MAYOR
The two vacancies on the city's Planning Commission have been filled by Mayor Wilson: David Martin will take Jay Robinson's spot (who was elected councilman) and Dr. Ralph Thayer the one formerly occupied by mayor Kant.
Effective community planning was the theme of her inaugural address last week; she also warned of the corrosive effect political power can have on an individual's character. (see video below)
Wilson could have chosen to occupy that position herself as well, but opted for Thayer instead.
She introduced the two on her Facebook page as follows:
Martin is president of the SCC Group (click) based in Point Clear (construction consulting); Thayer is a volunteer docent at the Museum of History.
Jimmy Conyers is the city council's new representative for the next year: he replaced Kevin Boone.
Except for the reserved city employee and council member places, planning commission members are not compensated.
|David Martin at right
"David Martin, a Fairhope resident since 2004, has more than 29 years of experience in general contracting, construction management and consulting. A Mobile native, he received a degree in Business Management from Springhill College.
Dr. Ralph Thayer served more than 30 years as a Professor of Urban Planning and Public Administration at the University of New Orleans. Additionally, Dr. Thayer has served as the Regional Planning Commissioner for New Orleans Metro, in the White House in the Office of Management and Budget, and the USAF with a specialty in Electronic Intelligence."
|Wynne center, seated
City attorney Marion Wynne also attended part of the meeting.
1 comment:
Finally! Someone who understands urban planning. Great choice Mayor Wilson.
