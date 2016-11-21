Updated: Popular Fairhope Takeout Restaurant Relocating

Fairhope, Alabama
Updated: According to an informed source, 'Courntey and Morris Real Estate' and 'Feather Your Nest Interiors' will also be locating in the S. Mobile Street building.
The 'Chive Talkin' (click) restaurant/caterer currently located on S. Section Street across from the city's Public Works facility is relocating to a vacant building on south Mobile Street at Nelson Drive, according to a building department official.
The building was formerly a gas station but has been vacant for over ten years.
Two other businesses may locate in parts of the building as well, according to the official.
|Mobile St. at Nelson Dr.
|Current S. Section St. location
3 comments:
It was a Fire that took it out not storm surge.
thought the city wanted to puchase it?
My office was two doors from this property in 2004 and there definite was no storm surge!
