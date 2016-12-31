Fairhope Airplane Noise Problems Continuing

Fairhope, Alabama
DESPERATE CITIZENS HIRE ATTORNEY
Hank Caddell (of Thirty/Caddell, LLP), approached the city's Airport Authority recently about continuing overhead airplane noise issues on the north side of town, especially the high-powered (1,100 hp engines) 'T-6' military training planes.
Caddell said he represents a group of citizens "suffering from airplane noise over residential areas of Fairhope," including one who works at night and has trouble sleeping during the day because of it and others who are suffering various other losses of use of their property (for work, recreation, etc.).
He blamed training of Navy pilots from bases in Florida, NAS Whiting Field and Pensacola, for the "screeching, shrill and horrific aerobatics ... reminiscent of Pearl Harbor" for creating the "incessant nuisance problem" ... and asked Airport Authority members for help in finding a solution.
Caddell cited "strong Federal law and legal precedent" against "taking property without just compensation ... inverse condemnation" as a basis for possible legal action but hoped it could all be worked out before that happened.
Caddell: "There doesn't seem to be any good reason on God's green earth ... when you have vast areas of the county that are rural and uninhabited ... . They could go over open fields to do training ... disturb cows and pigs ... not Fairhope residents."
"It's degrading large parts of residential Fairhope ... to the extent it is ruining habitability."
He said he had already been in touch with Senator Sessions and Congressman Byrne and hoped to "team up" with the Airport Authority, Mayor Wilson and Councilman Burrell to communicate with the Navy about a possible Federal lawsuit to move the training away from directly over city neighborhoods.
"The very nature of Fairhope as an idyllic community ... a top ten retirement community ... our character" may be at stake.
(Publisher's Note: This problem is separate from the touch-and-go landings often seen at the airport itself. Besides orange-bottomed Navy T-6's, Air Force planes (with blue bottoms) also train here.)
Planes taking off from Pensacola:
|Attorney Henry Caddell standing
