Highway 98 Trail/Sidewalk Being Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
TO ROCK CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD
A sidewalk has been completed along Highway 104 from N. Section Street to Greeno Road and construction of the multi-purpose trail north along U.S. 98 to South Blvd (Rock Creek) is finally underway as well.
The concrete sidewalk is 5' wide but the walking/biking trail will be asphalt and 8' wide, with a bridge and wooden boardwalk over Fly Creek.
The project connects with existing trails/sidewalks along Greeno Rd. and the Eastern Shore Trail along Section Street: it was funded using federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grants with a required 20% local match.
Arlington Curb and Construction of Flomaton Al. was the low bidder at about $630K for both projects.
Sidewalks and trails offer an alternative to vehicular travel in highly congested areas.
|North U.S. 98 trail construction (looking north)
TO ROCK CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD
A sidewalk has been completed along Highway 104 from N. Section Street to Greeno Road and construction of the multi-purpose trail north along U.S. 98 to South Blvd (Rock Creek) is finally underway as well.
The concrete sidewalk is 5' wide but the walking/biking trail will be asphalt and 8' wide, with a bridge and wooden boardwalk over Fly Creek.
The project connects with existing trails/sidewalks along Greeno Rd. and the Eastern Shore Trail along Section Street: it was funded using federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grants with a required 20% local match.
Arlington Curb and Construction of Flomaton Al. was the low bidder at about $630K for both projects.
Sidewalks and trails offer an alternative to vehicular travel in highly congested areas.
|Highway 104 sidewalk completed (looking west)
2 comments:
I am a fan of encouraging more cycling and walking but this path along Hwy 98 is completely stupid place top put a path. What a waste of time and tax payer dollars. Who wants to walk on a path that is right next to a road filled with obnoxious noise and pollution of hundreds of cars and trucks speeding by. There are so many better quieter places to build a nice path in and around Fairhope.
Could not agree more with the previous comment ! Total waste of money! Why can they not put a sidewalk in the neighborhoods close to the Bay (such as, but not limited to Fruit and Nut)? On any day you will see people walking, with dogs and/or strollers, joggers, etc and very little access to a sidewalk.
Post a Comment