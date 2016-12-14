Private Fairhope Shuttle Service Too Costly?

Fairhope, Alabama
COUNCIL REJECTS LONE BID
The city solicited bids from private companies to operate a golf cart-style shuttle service downtown based at the parking garage; but the only response was for over $300K annually.
According to councilman Burrell, a local business owner (reportedly 'Shux' restaurant owner Rick Gambino) intended to bid as well, but decided not to due to the high cost for liability insurance required by the city.
The city could still decide to operate the service itself possibly using volunteers to drive the carts, Burrell said, but there are liability concerns in that case as well.
The aim is to better utilize the parking garage, which often sits half-empty as drivers circle looking for on-street parking.
12 comments:
It would be wonderful if the city could coordinate with the Faulkner administration and perhaps shuttle students to encourage them to utilize the parking garage and free up some of the parking slots on Section Street & Fairhope Avenue for shoppers. It seems that anytime that there are classes at Faulkner that the students fill up every vacant spot, including the lot at the Fairhope Market, early every morning, leaving potential shoppers to either go elsewhere or order online. It must be very discouraging for our merchants to have no control over the spaces in front of their businesses.
I agree. They should have used the land where the new Amphitheatre is, also known as the new "Emptytheatre" to build a parking garage or parking lot. Has anyone noticed that no events are being held at the Emptytheatre? Why would anyone want to go there when they can hear a concert on the bluffs overlooking the bay? In my opinion this was by design when Faulkner pushed to build the Emptytheatre. Walcott Adams made a lot of money designing it and Faulkner probably didn't want a parking lot. Thus, that space can never be turned into a parking lot now. I think the city should consider building a parking garage in the parking lot behind the Fairhope Inn next to the park. That location is hidden and could hold a lot of cars if it was 2 or 3 levels. Just a thought.. Sincerly, the "Fairhope Opiner"
Wouldn't it be nice to see a trolley center of town ,with a park deck the area of mini store across from ace.One half park garage one park art walk.
I don't understand the comment about the 'trolley center of town…across from Ace'. Please explain. On the other hand, the comment about the parking at the 'Emptytheatre' hits home! I live very close to that location and had wondered why I never heard any sounds from that location, b/c I love when The Venue and the Fairhope Inn have great parties with bands playing. I have never seen anyone on that 'amphitheater' site. Why was it built and who paid for it? Why can't the city and/or school convert it to parking? Or is the Baptist Church paving it and turning it into a parking lot also?
The PD should hire a traffic cop with the money they wasted on the lights downtown. Then they could write traffic tickets for all the employees that park out front of the stores. Also use the parking garage if you shop in that area (Church to Magnolia to fairhope Ave to Section st). If you shop in the area of Delimar, French Quarter park by the park. Plenty of parking spaces, stop complaining walk a little.
Ditto on the amphitheater. Such wasted space. They were worried about parking for their venues and worked something out with the Methodist Church, but don't think the church has anything to worry about. The most activity I have seen down by it is the Christmas tree sells.
Why can't people in Fairhope walk??? And especially the Faulkner students.
It's about a three block tiny little town.
Get out of your cars and walk people! It won't kill you.
People in Fairhope DO walk constantly. That is why we love our little town……….the ones who refuse to walk are the students at Faulkner who are either too lazy or too late for class. I just wish that everyone who parks in a 'slanted spot' in front of a retail store will please think about what revenue that store may lose if that spot is tied up all day by someone just sitting in class or working a shift. Fairhope is special and our merchants do their best to roll out the charm……please let customers go in and buy from them. It rewards our city!
The Methodist church lots are quite full several times a week. You should get out more.
Fairhope is special allright, full of self absorbed ---------------------
Perhaps a parking lot could be designed (NOT by you-know-who) for the Emptytheater ground. Pave it for daytime parking and lawn chair use at night for whatever entertainment might be available.
On another sore subject, use the huge parking area at the soccer complex and shuttle shoppers to town during the daytime. Yes, it would be a long haul, but there is a Porta-Potty at the complex for the return trip!
A small town like Fairhope doesn't need shuttle service. There is plenty of parking around town. People need to park and may need to walk a little. A little more walking and less shuttles and scooters might do the large numbers of fatties in this area some good to get some exercise.
