Contact Us

fairhopetimes @ centurylink.net


Translate

Blog Archive

Friday, January 6, 2017

Another Historic Fairhope Home Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama


118 Fairhope Avenue before demolition ... .


... after demolition

ORNAMENTAL CONCRETE BLOCK USED

A 106 year old Fairhope Avenue house that appears on a historically significant list compiled by the city's Preservation Committee was demolished recently by property owners Matthew Aubrey and Leslie Skinner (according to online county records): It was previously owned by Ruth Tillman.

The two story home was constructed of an ornamental concrete block produced and used extensively by early home builders here.

Measures proposed by the committee to provide financial and other incentives to preserve such structures have failed to be enacted by a succession of city councils: another one is pending now.

No plans have been announced for the now-vacant lot, which is zoned B-2 for general commercial business.


Survey:

1 comment:

Suzanne S Barnhill said...

I took some photos of this house in early November. It had been gutted and the roof laid bare to the rafters, but I thought it was being renovated. There was a "building permit" (not a demolition permit) in the front yard.

Friday, January 06, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)