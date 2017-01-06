Another Historic Fairhope Home Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama
ORNAMENTAL CONCRETE BLOCK USED
A 106 year old Fairhope Avenue house that appears on a historically significant list compiled by the city's Preservation Committee was demolished recently by property owners Matthew Aubrey and Leslie Skinner (according to online county records): It was previously owned by Ruth Tillman.
The two story home was constructed of an ornamental concrete block produced and used extensively by early home builders here.
Measures proposed by the committee to provide financial and other incentives to preserve such structures have failed to be enacted by a succession of city councils: another one is pending now.
No plans have been announced for the now-vacant lot, which is zoned B-2 for general commercial business.
Survey:
|118 Fairhope Avenue before demolition ... .
|... after demolition
1 comment:
I took some photos of this house in early November. It had been gutted and the roof laid bare to the rafters, but I thought it was being renovated. There was a "building permit" (not a demolition permit) in the front yard.
