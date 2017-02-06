Big Fairhope Road Projects Moving Forward

Fairhope, Alabama
HWY 181 WIDENING AND SECOND ROUNDABOUT STARTING THIS YEAR?
The county's Metropolitan Planning Organization met last week in Spanish Fort and heard updates from its coordinator Sarah Hart that should be good news for Fairhope-area commuters.
Construction is now expected to begin this year on:
*Four-laning of Hwy 181 from CR 64 (Daphne) south to Hwy
104
*Construction of the city's second roundabout at CR13 and
Gayfer Ave.
*A sidewalk along Gayfer from Bishop Rd. to Meadowbrook Rd.
*Longer left turn lanes for US 98 north and south of Parker Road
*Resurfacing and widening of CR 13 from Hwy 104 to Fairhope
Avenue
*Completion of synchronizing (adaptive) traffic signals along US 98
*Paving of Scenic 98 from Nelson Drive in Fairhope to Mullet Point (CR1).
Funding for the projects comes from various local, state and federal sources; and new BP oil spill fine money appropriated by the state legislature last year as well.
Re-locating of utilities for the roundabout at Gayfer Road and CR 13 will be the first step there.
Hart warned however that timelines often slip due to changes in state Alabama Department of Transportation priorities.
|MORE OF HWY 181 TO BE FOUR-LANED
|New roundabout here at CR13 and Gayfer Avenue
|CR13 to be widened and paved
