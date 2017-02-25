Fairhope Employee Terminations Cause Firestorm

Fairhope, Alabama
|Mayor Wilson at far left
NO REASONS GIVEN
There was a noticeably somber mood around town today after the sudden termination yesterday of two popular city employees, one who is very near retirement: former mayor Kant first-posted the information to his Facebook page Friday evening.
Also, it was announced last Thursday at the city council meeting that the city's long-time fire and safety inspector, Tom Odom, "retired" the previous week as well: He is former mayor Kant's father-in-law and served for 40 years on the Volunteer Fire Department.
For several years, the Times had heard some citizens and fire department personnel questioning his capacity to continue in that full-time $21/hr position, due to his age (over 80).
Also at Thursday's meeting, when asked by the Times the mayor indicated she has made a selection for Operations Director, but declined to give a name due to privacy constraints.
That meeting seemed unusually calm and professional, no indication of what was coming the next day was given; the mayor indicated she would be presenting her much-anticipated budget within the next two weeks.
Mayor Wilson made a brief statement on her Facebook page this morning:
"Yesterday, I had to make the difficult yet necessary decision to let two department heads go. Like some of you, I am both hurt and upset.
Nevertheless, my commitment to the city is stronger than ever and our talented team will continue to move our city forward.
The level of transparency you have come to expect from this office will continue, in an effort to keep you engaged with matters that affect your pocketbook and quality of life.
However, a response to sensitive matters regarding city employees – current or past – will not and cannot be discussed.
As always, please feel free to call, email or make an appointment to share your concerns or ideas. Karin.wilson@fairhopeal.gov, .
My door is always open."
It is not unusual for a new administration to make major management changes, be it the President, a Governor or a Mayor.
NO COMMENT FROM OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS
The Times has been unable to contact council members about it, apparently since all involved have been advised not to comment by city attorneys -- but usually-reliable sources say a meeting with department heads Friday concerning employees' wages/benefits in the mayor's new budget may have been the trigger.
Others point to a recent blog post (The Baldwin Insider -- click) criticizing mayor Wilson and promoting the former mayor as a possible factor: The blog's publisher remains anonymous but sources tell the Times it may be done by a well-known professional "political consulting firm."
Planning for a 'Tim Kant Appreciation Day' has been mentioned for several weeks as well on various social media, according to sources.
Wilson narrowly defeated four-term incumbent Kant in last August's municipal election.
Gulf Coast News is reporting that a petition for "recalling" the mayor is being circulated -- click: Our staff is researching whether that is permitted under Alabama law.
Check back here for updates.
9 comments:
The new mayor has every right to make changes to department heads to improve the function of our city. Employee termination is by law a HR matter and must be private regarding folks that were terminated. Make no mistake, Karin Wilson has the strong continued support of thousands of folks in Fairhope.
Having the right don't make it right though.
Crazy Karen needs to be put away!
Crazy Karin needs to be put away? What does "needs to be put away" mean? Is this a threat of violence? Perhaps the local authorities need to see and check out the above commment?
What's crazy is the folks that think that Karin Wilson isn't going to drain the swamp
In Fairhope. The swamp will be drained and all the muck at the bottom will be exposed for all to see.
Kant, Boon and the other boys just could not leave it alone and give her a chance.
Now this happens.
Sad for everybody especially the employees who have to take the fall for the pols.
The mayor may want to consider hirng a good political consultant hrself and fire some of her psycho advisers
Not only as the Times stated are these employees truly ir-replacable - they are very very re-placable as all of us are.
Why was an 80 year old man being allowed to work for the city?
