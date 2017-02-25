Fairhope Soccer Complex To Finally Open March 11th

Fairhope, Alabama
MANLEY ROAD AT CR 13
Crews were putting the finishing touches on the new Fairhope Soccer Complex in preparation for the official ribbon cutting scheduled for March 11th at 8:30 AM when the Fairhope Soccer League's Spring season begins there.
The FSL also has a special 'Fat Tuesday Fun Day' scheduled for February 28th from 4 - 6PM.
The restrooms and concession stand is essentially completed, sidewalks were being poured and parking lot lighting installed; hundreds of trees and shrubs were installed for screening and general landscaping.
Sixty goals were purchased by the Fairhope Soccer Club via its SCORE fundraising campaign; grants have been applied for to fund bleachers, grandstands and other amenities.
The annual Mobile Bay Spring Classic tournament will be held there March 28 - 29.
HISTORY
The land was purchased way back in 2009 for $875K and the controversial project went through several design changes (cost over-runs and objections by neighbors) before construction of the $2.4 million facility began in mid-2015 -- click.
Construction was delayed by weather and various other issues.
The Fairhope Single Tax Corporation provided significant funding for the concession stand/restroom building.
