Roundabout Gas Station Construction Resuming

Fairhope, Alabama
CR13 AT FAIRHOPE AVENUE
It appears as though construction of the new gas station/convenience store northwest of the new roundabout is beginning again: It had started last Summer and became an issue in the August 2016 municipal election -- but was halted for a while because of permitting issues (no land disturbance permit obtained -- click).
Since the property owned by the Zeigler Corporation Inc. is outside of city limits, the planning department has little influence over what gets built there; likewise with the Baldwin County planning department since zoning has never been adopted by county residents east of town.
If all existing, applicable requirements stipulated in city ordinances are met, a building permit must be issued.
According to Fairhope police this roundabout seems to be working well and no major accidents have been reported there.
LANDSCAPING PROBLEM REPORTED
|Oberg Road at Fairhope Avenue
CR13 AT FAIRHOPE AVENUE
It appears as though construction of the new gas station/convenience store northwest of the new roundabout is beginning again: It had started last Summer and became an issue in the August 2016 municipal election -- but was halted for a while because of permitting issues (no land disturbance permit obtained -- click).
Since the property owned by the Zeigler Corporation Inc. is outside of city limits, the planning department has little influence over what gets built there; likewise with the Baldwin County planning department since zoning has never been adopted by county residents east of town.
If all existing, applicable requirements stipulated in city ordinances are met, a building permit must be issued.
|Landscaping problems
LANDSCAPING PROBLEM REPORTED
According to a city spokesperson, some of the landscaping installed last Spring in the roundabout's center did not survive due to soil/water table issues and will have to be replaced: bald cypress trees and other more tolerant plants are under consideration.
SECOND CR13 ROUNDABOUT COMING SOON
Construction of the city's second major roundabout about a quarter mile north along CR13 at the Gayfer Road intersection is scheduled to begin later this year: its south side is also outside of city limits in the un-zoned county (the northern quarters are in city limits, zoned for residential use according to online records).
A vehicle storage lot already exists at the southeast corner of that intersection.
Its design is expected to be similar to the first one, but cost will be considerably less due to better site conditions.
CR13 itself in that block is scheduled for paving and limited widening as well.
SECOND CR13 ROUNDABOUT COMING SOON
Construction of the city's second major roundabout about a quarter mile north along CR13 at the Gayfer Road intersection is scheduled to begin later this year: its south side is also outside of city limits in the un-zoned county (the northern quarters are in city limits, zoned for residential use according to online records).
A vehicle storage lot already exists at the southeast corner of that intersection.
Its design is expected to be similar to the first one, but cost will be considerably less due to better site conditions.
CR13 itself in that block is scheduled for paving and limited widening as well.
|CR13 at Gayfer Avenue Extension
2 comments:
Question:
If the intersection is within the Fairhope Police Jurisdiction, does the Fairhope Planning Commission have any approval authority?
Thanks
Yes, only over the subdivision of property.
Post a Comment