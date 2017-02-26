Special Fairhope City Council Meeting Called

Fairhope, Alabama
TO DISCUSS "PERSONNEL ACTIONS" BY THE MAYOR
A special city council meeting has been called for tomorrow at 12 noon to discuss Emlpoyee/Personnel actions, according to the notice.
Council President Burrell responded to an e-mail inquiry we sent yesterday:
"The council was not notified of any specific reason for their termination. We only received an email after the fact that Sherry Sullivan was no longer with the city. We heard nothing officially about Jennifer, however, I spoke to her via phone Friday afternoon after hearing of such, and she confirmed that she had been terminated. I do not know where her employment with the city stands as of right now. Your comment about the city Council being instructed not to speak of the matter may be inaccurate. I have not been notified of anyone to not speak of this. I cannot speak for the other councilmembers, but to my knowledge, they have not been told that either."
16 comments:
She would be wise to re-hire them before then. This has Ripp and Mosher's fingerprints al over it! :(
Mayor Wilson is capable of making decisions on her own. Give her some time. Let her do her job.
This is just more grandstanding by Burell to get his picture on Tv, the mayor is in charge of all personnel except for the police chief, treasurer and clerk, not the council.
She will have to fire her various lunatic advisors before she can do that.
We can not just throw these good people away like trash after ten or twenty years of loyal service. It can not stand.
Years of service is not relevant. The council does not hire nor fire department heads. Mayor does.
Yes
No it does not
Will the public get a chance to speak about it to?
Are these employees Merit or appointed ? I hope someone is looking at the Alabama Code/Municipalities to determine by what authority they were terminated. It is not unusual for a new administration to "clean house" and place his or her supporters in various positions. There is good reason to re-evaluate these terminations given the long service by each employee. However, if the Mayor feels they are working against her plans for the city she may have no choice. Lets face it, 18 years in office for our last mayor must leave some unwanted baggage behind. Bottom line, follow the law.
Thanks again to all you arrogant Rock Creekers who brought this down upon us.
I understand one of you is on the payroll now......
Exactly.
Our understanding is that the Public will be allowed to speak, at the discretion of the council president.
To the best of my knowledge, department heads — and there are 14 of them – serve at the pleasure of the mayor. In other words, they are political appointees. It's no different than President Obama bringing in his people and getting rid of all the old Bush people. Mayor Wilson could have made an announcement prior to her taking office that she wanted the resignation of all 14, but she chose to get to know them first and then make her decision concerning who to keep and who to let go. The fact that they worked with the city for a long time has everything to do with the fact that Fairhope had 40 years of the same Nix/Kant administration. She has a right to bring in her own people, regardless of who was in the positions previously. Let her do the job that we elected her to do.
If the mayor does not want them any more in their usual job can new positions be created for them somewhere else? Seems like a good compromise to me?
Having a right to do something don't make it right.
