Fairhope Schools Get Supplemental Funding From City

Fairhope, Alabama
The city council appropriated $349,085 according to the EAC's recommendations for supplemental funding for the five Baldwin County schools in the area.
School funding is one of the yearly "community development" items, funded by profits from the city's three utilities: water, electric and natural gas.
Items funded are in compliance with the recommendations of a study commissioned by the council last Spring, according to statements made during the council meeting.
In addition, the council approved funding of about $70K to provide a full time school resource officer: Sgt. Nolte.
