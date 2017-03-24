Library Responds To Mayor's Takeover Proposal

Fairhope, Alabama
SAVINGS QUESTIONED
At the Library Board of Trustees meeting last week (March 13th), chairman Martin Lanaux read a statement formally responding to mayor Wilson's proposal in her FY2017 budget presentation to the city council a week earlier for the city to assume operational control of the library:
"The Board of Trustees does not support the proposal to make the library a department of the city. The library director and members of her staff have been carefully reviewing the draft budget and have found omissions and faulty assumptions; they are preparing a report that we strongly feel will show that making the library a department of the city will offer no savings for the city. The board believes that an independent library board best serves the interests of the community ... ."
Lanaux added that "even if the assumptions were correct, which we feel they are not, the savings being proposed are not worth changing to city control. It needs to be an autonomous and independent entity free from politics best served by a board with the best interests of the library at heart."
POTENTIAL SAVINGS OF $118K THIS YEAR?
During her budget presentation to the city council on March 9th, Mayor Wilson calculated the savings if the library were a city department to be about $118K this year -- including an additional $50K the library would keep for "youth and adult material."
The savings would come from eliminating duplication of maintenance and other services, and reduction of various personnel-related expenses, she said.
The Times asked by e-mail for further comments from the mayor and council president Burrell but received no reply.
A majority of the legislative body, the city council, would have to vote to convert the library to a city department. Library Board's are authorized under Alabama law code 11 - 90 - 3 (click).
MAYOR'S PROPOSED SAVINGS;
LIBRARY BOARD'S RESPONSE:
|Chairman Lanaux second from right
4 comments:
Who are the Library Board Members? I keep reading that they are all 'connected' to the city council and Mayor's office; however, I know at least one member of the Board and I don't believe that she is 'connected' to anything other than the betterment of the Fairhope Library and the City. I would love any clarification of the allegations circling the rumor mill. I truly believe that Mayor Wilson is trying to help taxpayers save whatever we can, but we also need to be sure to not throw the Library under the bus in case the Kant brigade wins office again and steals from that pot (as they did the utilities fund). I wish that Boone & Burrell would stop preening and begin working for the city. If they only knew how much they were the ones to whom everyone is referring as the 'Two Stooges'……….
Current library board members are Martin Lanaux, Freda Ward, Dan Stankoski, Allison Knight, library director Tamara Dean and councilman Jimmy Conyers. There is one vacancy.
I worry that the mean mayor wants to fire all the good emplyees there to and replace them with her cronies and make Moser the director.
Conyers is the council's representative, a non-voting member I believe.
