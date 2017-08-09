Smaller Sewage Overflows Reported Last Week

Fairhope, Alabama
FRIDAY'S HEAVY RAIN TO BLAME
According to public records, 78, 000 gallons of sewage overflowed from a manhole and lift station on Valley Drive last Friday (August 4th) during the six-inch rainstorm, into the Tatumville gully system: that area has been notorious for such problems even though some of the collection pipes were re-lined recently.
Others reported:
* Over 3,900 gallons overflowed from the lift station and manhole at 6335 Twin Beech Road into the Pole Cat Creek basin.
* Over 1,000 (less than 10,000) from a lift station on E. McGowin Drive into the Waterhole Branch drainage basin.
* 6,000 gallons from a manhole at 50 Young Street into the Big Mouth gully system.
Also, the next day (Saturday, August 5th) over 1,000 from a manhole and lift station on Meadowbrook Drive into a drainage ditch, due to equipment (controller) failure.
COLLECTION SYSTEM STUDY COMPLETED
An engineering study commissioned by the mayor/city council earlier this year to identify sewage collection system problems and solutions has been completed, but its results have not yet been announced to the public.
Additional funding to continue addressing the issues is expected to be included in the next fiscal year's municipal budget (Oct 1st).
Excessive rain water penetrates through the ground and leaks into underground sewage collection pipes, overloading them causing overflows through manholes and lift stations.
|Valley Drive/Middle Street
