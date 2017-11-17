Translate

Friday, November 17, 2017

Hurricane Nate Now Declared A Disaster

Fairhope, Alabama



FEMA TO REIMBURSE REPAIRS

Now that the President has declared Baldwin County a disaster area, bids are being solicited for repairs to the five piers damaged during hurricane Nate last month.

Public Works Director Johnson told the Times federal inspectors had already seen the damage and all of the paperwork was in place for reimbursement: one contractor is being sought for all damage.

No time frame was mentioned.


IN HOUSE REPAIRS ALREADY MADE

City employees already have already made various repairs to other less-extensively damaged facilities long the waterfront (railings, stairs, sidewalks, etc.), including replenishing sand on Magnolia Beach, by using excess sand that had been washed up elsewhere.


Magnolia Beach

Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)