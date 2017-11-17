Hurricane Nate Now Declared A Disaster

Fairhope, Alabama
FEMA TO REIMBURSE REPAIRS
Now that the President has declared Baldwin County a disaster area, bids are being solicited for repairs to the five piers damaged during hurricane Nate last month.
Public Works Director Johnson told the Times federal inspectors had already seen the damage and all of the paperwork was in place for reimbursement: one contractor is being sought for all damage.
No time frame was mentioned.
IN HOUSE REPAIRS ALREADY MADE
City employees already have already made various repairs to other less-extensively damaged facilities long the waterfront (railings, stairs, sidewalks, etc.), including replenishing sand on Magnolia Beach, by using excess sand that had been washed up elsewhere.
|Magnolia Beach
