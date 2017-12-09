Translate

Saturday, December 9, 2017

Light Snow Hits Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama




WINTER FINALLY ARRIVES

A rare dusting of snow covered the flower clock early this morning, but the temperature is not low enough for it to last long.

There seemed to be more accumulation further away from the bay.






