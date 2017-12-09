The Fairhope Times
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Translate
Saturday, December 9, 2017
Light Snow Hits Fairhope
Fairhope, Alabama
WINTER FINALLY ARRIVES
A rare dusting of snow covered the flower clock early this morning, but the temperature is not low enough for it to last long.
There seemed to be more accumulation further away from the bay.
Reactions:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment