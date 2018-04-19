Quail Creek Clubhouse Repairs Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
Repairs to the Quail Creek golf course clubhouse are underway; the new deck in back will be concrete due to design problems that arose with the composite planks originally planned; savings will be about $5,100.
The concrete is to be stained for appearance.
No completion date was mentioned.
The building was damaged by water intrusion due to faulty construction back in the 1980s.
Total cost for repairs is about $210K.
|Clubhouse repairs underway
