Questions Arise About K-1 Purchase Letter

Fairhope, Alabama
The Times has removed our previous post after questions arose about who sent an intent to purchase letter to the Baldwin School Board, that was the subject of an executive session during their Tuesday work session.
After a discussion with School Board President Christenberry during the meeting, we assumed it was from the Fairhope city council since negotianations have been underway for a while, but other sources are now saying it may have been from a developer looking to build condos or a mixed-use retail project there.
Executive sessions exclude the public and media from deliberations; normal open meeting law requirements do not apply.
