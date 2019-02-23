Colony Columbarium Construction Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
SINGLE TAX CORPORATION PROJECT
Construction has begun on the 300+ niche columbarium in the Single Tax Corporation's Colony Cemetery on Oak Street.
Members and lessees of colony land are eligible to be interred in the cemetery, which is beginning to run short of conventional space.
