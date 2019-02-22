The Fairhope Times
Local news and events for Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Translate
Friday, February 22, 2019
Mobile Bay Bird Condos Renovated
Fairhope, Alabama
Public Works crews aided by Fire Department equipment replaced weather-beaten purple martin birdhouses in the bay this week.
at
1:41:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment