National Park Service Helping Connect City Parks/Recreation

Fairhope, Alabama
MASTER "CONNECTIVITY" PLAN NEEDED
Representatives from the city's Pedestrian and Bike Committee, Eastern Shore Trailblazers, Walking School Bus, as well as various city department heads and others heard Jamie Doubek-Racine and Josh Tuck of the National Park Service's 'Rivers and Trails Program' talk about developing a 'connectivity master plan' for the city.
The project's goal is "to develop a conceptual master plan linking the city's recreational resources and green space, parks, and outdoor lands through a connected system of green ways, trails, and multi-use non-motorized pathways. The National Park Service will develop a pedestrian master plan to connect the various trails, sidewalks, bike lanes, and parks to provide citywide system of connectivity while showcasing what a potential expansion of park lands might look like."
Doubek-Racine envisioned a two-year process focusing on developing a conceptual plan (getting input from citizens via "community workshops") the first ... and focusing more on "micro-level details" the second. The NPS then can aid in getting grants for necessary professional services such as engineering/landscaping
Tuck said it was important for a city growing so fast to "do its due diligence to put things in place to deal with it."
(This is the same organization that helped develop the Eastern Shore Trail beginning in the 1990's.)
OTHER PROJECTS TO BE INCLUDED?
City Community Affairs/Economic Director Sherry-Lea Botop mentioned some projects underway throughout the city that might be included in the plan: the Volanta Park Master Plan (needs funding), Pedestrian and Safety Improvements Downtown (in design phase), BRATS Alleyway/Parking Deck Project (to begin soon), proposed Rotary Youth Club playground improvements, and the pending purchase of the K-1 property for example.
Planning Director Dyess thought connectivity plan may be incorporated in the anticipated update of the city's Village Model Comprehensive Growth Plan, expected later this year if BP oil spill fine grant money requested finally materializes($650K).
More meetings of this steering committee were to be scheduled to continue the discussion.
|NPS's Josh Tuck standing left; Jamie Doubek-Racine right
