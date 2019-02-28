Sewage Treatment Plant's Discharge Pipe Break Repaired

Fairhope, Alabama
|Green dye marked the leak last April
NORTHWEST OF MUNICIPAL BEACH
The hole in the effluent discharge pipe from the city's sewage treatment plant discovered last April about 600' out in the bay has been repaired.
|Last April
Utility Operations Director Peterson said divers recently installed a 'repair sleeve' around the breach in the pipe, which is buried about 3' below the bottom of the bay; then another dye test was conducted to confirm the fix.
Peterson said that 99.9% of the time the leak would not be a threat to bay water quality since the effluent is highly treated and purified; but it could have when there is a rare "upset" (problem) at the plant.
He said the breach had to repaired though since the facility's ADEM permit requires discharging 3,000' out.
|Leak repaired February 2019
No comments:
Post a Comment