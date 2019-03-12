Another Fairhope Tradition Closes

Fairhope, Alabama
FRED'S DEPARTMENT STORE
According to signs posted on doors today, the Fred's Super Store in the Eastern shore Shopping Center on Greeno Road has closed; the store had operated there since the 1980's according to neighbors.
The demise of locally-owned and smaller businesses was predicted in 2005 when Wal Mart was contemplating construction of its own super store on Hwy 181; independent bookstore owner Karin Wilson led the unsuccessful 'A Fair Hope of Success' and 'Chain Against Chains' effort to stop it:
Page & Palette Owner Continues the Fight Against Wal- Mart [4]
Fairhope, Alabama, a city of approximately 12,000 residents, is in the midst of an ongoing fight to keep big box retailers, including Wal-Mart, out of its surrounding area. This past August, a group of concerned citizens -- including bookseller Karin Wilson of Fairhope's Page & Palette bookstore -- formed "A Fair Hope of Success," to ensure the continued viability of Fairhope's downtown businesses. "A Fair Hope" formed in response to rumors of a Wal-Mart opening in the area. Recently, those rumors became fact when Wal-Mart applied for a permit to build a 204,000-square-foot supercenter just outside Fairhope's city limits.
According to the Mobile Register, Wal-Mart had announced that it had no intentions of opening in Fairhope in the near future. But Wilson wasn't surprised when the world's largest retailer applied for a building permit. She and "A Fair Hope" have been gearing up for just that since the summer. Wilson had already gathered over 2,000 signatures on a petition that cites the many ways in which mega-stores adversely affect the community, which she presented to Fairhope City Council in October.
The council, in turn, had accepted proposed zoning changes that would require developers to get approval from the County Commission before building anything other than one house per acre on the land in question. The project was then to have moved to the next step -- putting the proposal on the County Commission's next agenda.
Good riddance. What a dumpy place!
You have GOT to be kidding with linking the demise of Fred's to the arrival of Walmart back in 2007. It's been 12 years! Karin idiotically predicted the destruction of downtown, despite the lack of Kate Spade bags, or fine cigars, or boutique level clothing at Walmart! As we can all see clearly, downtown has continued to thrive, and has grown significantly since 2007. Fred's as a corporate entity has struggled with competition from Dollar Tree & Dollar General, both which are plainly located mere steps from the Fred's store here. In addition, it has had issues with unloading its pharmacy business, which has been part of about half of their locations. The real issue for the Fairhope store in particular was almost certainly the cost of rent in that shopping center. Or perhaps the fact that the space was long overdue for a rehab, and they didn't want to help foot the bill. Regardless, Karin Wilson's Quixotic anti-Walmart quest from many years ago should live in infamy as a bastion of stupidity, and not as a factor for the demise of a 'dollar store' when there are far too many of them in the greater Fairhope area these days. Dollar Generals keep popping up all over southern Baldwin County! I'm certainly not a fan or regular shopper of Walmart, but the fact remains that before they arrived, there wasn't even a store in Fairhope in which to purchase a television. And the sales tax that it has generated has surely been quite a boon to the city's finances.
The truth hurts they say. Thanks to poor leadership at that time it turned out to be true; Walmart began the process of changing us from a family-friendly small town of mom n'pop shops to just another sprawling bedroom community and tourist trap filled with antique stores and bars, a watering hole for drunks.
No turning back now.
Too bad. :(
