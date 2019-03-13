Another Fox Attack Reported

Fairhope, Alabama
Fairhope police report there was another fox attack yesterday in the Country Woods neighborhood in east Fairhope.
"On March 12, 2019 at approximately 7:00 pm, Fairhope Police Officers responded to the area of Hwy 104 and Hwy 181, Country Wood Subdivision for a possible fox attack on a 49-year-old woman. Upon officer arrival the woman was being treated by paramedics on the scene. Based on the report, the woman was walking to her vehicle when she was attacked by the fox. The woman sustained an injury to her hand and multiple scratches. She has begun rabies preventive therapy.
Efforts are being made to locate and have the fox tested for disease.
The public should be vigilant and stay away from any animals behaving strangely. If you do encounter any wildlife acting sick, fearless, aggressive or friendly please contact the Fairhope Police Department."
