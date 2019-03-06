The Fairhope Times
Local news and events for Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Translate
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Beach Restroom Renovation Nearing Completion
Fairhope, Alabama
The arrival and installation of some necessary lighting equipment is all that's holding up opening of the new restroom at the entrance to the beach park, according to informed sources.
at
7:39:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment