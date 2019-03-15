Big Rock Creek Stabilization Project Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
|Rock Creek Parkway bridge
|Sewer line
CITY BRIDGE AND SEWER LINE THREATENED
|aerial view
Streamline Environmental Llc has begun a $677K project to stabilize Rock Creek from just north of the Rock Creek Parkway bridge to several hundred yards south.
Fallen trees and debris are to be removed, sheet pile and rip rap added to stabilize the banks, and new landscaping installed as needed.
Periodic flooding during heavy rain causes erosion around bridge supports and threatens the 8"sewage pipe passing though the creek just south of the bridge.
The contract was approved by the city council last November 26; the contractor has 120 days to complete the project.
