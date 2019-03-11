Translate

Monday, March 11, 2019

City Leaders Visit Washington

Fairhope, Alabama




NATIONAL LEAGUE OF CITIES MEETING

The mayor and city council are in Washington D.C. attending the National League of Cities yearly Congressional City Conference (click).
Anonymous said...

Who is minding the store?

Monday, March 11, 2019
Anonymous said...

they don't have time for there committee assignments bu tfind time for these junkets. sad. :(

Monday, March 11, 2019
Anonymous said...

The government up there is broken worse than ours here.

Monday, March 11, 2019

