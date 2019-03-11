City Leaders Visit Washington

Fairhope, Alabama
NATIONAL LEAGUE OF CITIES MEETING
The mayor and city council are in Washington D.C. attending the National League of Cities yearly Congressional City Conference (click).
3 comments:
Who is minding the store?
they don't have time for there committee assignments bu tfind time for these junkets. sad. :(
The government up there is broken worse than ours here.
