City's Planning Director Moving On

Fairhope, Alabama
Fairhope Planning and Zoning Director Wayne Dyess told the Times he expects to be leaving in early April ... to become Administrator for Baldwin County (where he had worked as Planning Director from 2000-2010).
(Ron Cink has been serving as both the Administrator as well as Budget Director for the county for several years.)
Dyess, who came to the city from Walton County Florida in 2017, cited no specific reasons for departing ... other than he thought it would be a better situation for himself and family; after leaving, he expects to return periodically to help present projects he has been working on to the city's Planning Commission.
When asked for comment, Mayor Wilson replied, "When you hire the best, you risk having them poached. Planned growth was our community's' #1 concern when I took office which was why he was my first director hire. He has accomplished a great deal for Fairhope, I wish him well and I'll start searching for the most qualified replacement ASAP."
Council President Burrell could not be reached for comment.
|Wayne Dyess at left
